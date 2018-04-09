Man dies in crash after his car struck bridge and caught fire, Arlington police say

One man died from injuries he sustained in a fatal car crash late Monday morning, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington police reported that officers responded to a major crash in the 4200 block of south State Highway 360 at 11:13 a.m.

Investigators said a car was traveling at a high speed when it struck an SUV making a lane change. After the impact, the car left the roadway and began traveling on the grassy median before striking a concrete bridge pillar.

Investigators said the car caught fire after the impact.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers were able to pull the driver, who was the sole occupant, from the vehicle. The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website identified the man as 39-year-old Thierry Muanza of Arlington.