SUV collides with a motorcycle leaving one person dead in Arlington

One person was killed after an SUV and a motorcycle collided along U.S. 287 on Sunday night, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington police reported that they responded to a major crash in the 7900 block of U.S. 287 around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling southbound approaching Turner Warnell Road in the left lane and was traveling beside a sport utility vehicle in the right lane.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV attempted to make a lane change to the left and noticed the motorcycle occupying that lane. At that point, they believe the driver attempted to over correct by moving sharply to the right and then back to the left which caused the SUV to collide with the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the SUV overturned, but the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once next of kin have been notified.