Looking for a job? Texas Live! in Arlington is hiring

The new Texas Live! is looking for workers for its new $250 million complex that will be across the street from Globe Life Park and next door to Globe Life Field, the current and future home of the Texas Rangers.

The project, which is a partnership between the Rangers and the Cordish Companies will host a job fair April 26 at Globe Life Park from 2 to 7 p.m. The mixed-use development is scheduled to open in August.





Texas Live! will house 200,000 square feet of dining and entertainment space as well as an outdoor event pavilion that can handle up to 5,000 people. It is planned to be a year-round attraction with events taking place when no games are being played at the Rangers stadium or nearby AT&T Stadium.

Overall, the project will bring 3,000 new jobs, including 2,000 construction jobs and 1,025 permanent jobs. The $150 million Live! by Loews hotel, which includes 35,000 square feet of convention space, will open in 2019 and add an another 220 permanent jobs.

“We are excited to join our development partners, The Cordish Companies, and Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County to kick off hiring initiatives for Texas Live!,” said Rob Matwick, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers. “

Texas Live! is seeking applicants for all types of positions, from entry level to management opportunities. Jobs that will be filled include servers, cooks, bartenders, front and back-of-house, music entertainment specialists along with sales, marketing, and promotional managers. For more information and to register, visit the job fair website at texaslivejobfair.eventbrite.com.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna