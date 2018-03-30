Suspect in Plano shooting linked to Arlington deaths

An 18-year-old man arrested in a quadruple shooting in Plano on Thursday is also a person of interest in a double-homicide in Arlington, police say.

Franklin Lee Barnes was arrested after the shooting of four people at the Cross Creek Apartments on Alma Drive in Plano Thursday morning that left one person dead, according to police.

Earlier about 45 miles away in Arlington, two men were found shot to death in a car parked behind an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Lamar Boulevard, and police were seeking Barnes as a person of interest in that case. The men were later identified as Joshua Daniels and Winston Davis, 25, both of Arlington.

The identity of the slain victim in Plano was not immediately available.

Officials in both cities say they believe the victims might have been targeted and might have been involved in high-risk activity.

"We believe at this point that he [Barnes] will be connected to the two shooting deaths in Arlington," Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said in an email Friday. "Our investigators traveled to Plano yesterday evening and need to do some follow-ups before we formally charge him with the crimes here in Arlington. "

Barnes is being held in the Collin County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are expected.