Two men found dead of gunshot wounds in a car. Arlington police want to know why

Investigators are looking for information about how and why two men found in a parked car Thursday were dead from gunshot wounds.

The men were found about 10:20 am. in a car parked behind an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Lamar Boulevard, according to police.

It is unknown how long the men were parked in the parking lot or when the crime occurred, an Arlington police news release said.

Investigators have not ruled out whether there was high-risk activity occurring during the commission of the crime, the release said.

Detectives say they don't believe the deaths were random and that the men may have been specifically targeted. Investigators have canvassed the area looking for clues and evidence, police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause and time of death and release the men's identities once next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.











