March 26, 2018 10:52 AM

Grand Prairie man who shot strangers, killing one, gets jail time

By Stephen English

A Grand Prairie man accused in the 2016 shooting death of Ryan Mullee of Van Zandt County has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison in an Arlington shooting, according to the Tarrant County district attorney's office.

Son T. Duong, 32, was captured in Arlington after shooting another stranger there last May. He was charged and convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in that case.

Tarrant County district attorney spokeswoman Sam Jordan said prosecutors used the 2016 shooting death of Mullee to make the case for a stronger sentence.

Van Zandt County District Attorney Christopher Martin said Duong faces an indictment in Mullee's killing. He said his office worked with Tarrant County officials. "Some of the evidence in our case wasn't as strong as what they had in Tarrant County," Martin said.

Jordan said that Duong is also wanted for felonies in Arkansas and Florida and, like Van Zandt County, will decide whether to put him on trial in order to "stack" his sentence.

Jordan said Duong was the subject of a multi-agency investigation and manhunt.

For more than a year, seven law enforcement agencies including the Texas Rangers, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Marshals searched for Duong, according to KLTV in east Texas.

During his trial, a Vietnamese interpreter was used and at one point the defendant was ordered to display his tattoos, according to court documents.

Duong has been arrested more than a dozen times and faced charges including drug possession, firearms violations and deceiving police officers, according to court records.

