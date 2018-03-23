She was caught on video stealing packages in broad daylight. Do you know her?

Arlington police are seeking information about a woman caught on surveillance video stealing packages from the porch of a house in the 3900 block of Wentworth Drive.
They said she is potentially involved in other package thefts.
Police published the video and an appeal to the public on the department's Facebook and Twitter accounts Friday morning.
In the video, a woman with blond hair and wearing glasses, a green long-sleeved shirt and ripped blue jeans appears to check to see whether she's being watched before taking two boxes from the porch.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Russell Evans at 817-459-6361 or Russell.evans@arlingtontx.gov.
