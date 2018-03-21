Two Arlington officers involved in shooting call believed to be uninjured
Arlington

Man in his 20s found shot to death outside Arlington convenience store

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

March 21, 2018 08:33 PM

ARLINGTON

Police are investigating what led to a man being killed outside an Arlington convenience store on Wednesday.

The shooting call came into police dispatch about 6:30 p.m. When officers responded to the 2100 block of East Abram Street they found a man in his 20s dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter, a man in his 50s, was detained by officers in a nearby parking lot, a news release from Arlington police said.

Investigators said they believe the two men entered a convenience store and engaged in some type of altercation or argument that possibly had started in the parking lot, according to the release.

One man left the store on foot while the suspect left the store and walked to his vehicle in the parking lot, the release said.

Detectives believe the shooting suspect got a firearm and shot the victim while he was walking in the street.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752

The Arlington Police Department released audio of a 911 call from William Paul Dodd, 21, the suspect shot by a Arlington police officer, that occurred a little more than an hour before the mall shooting. During the call Dodd identifies himself and threatens to shoot police officers if they attempted to locate him. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

