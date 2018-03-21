Arlington police arrested a man Monday night and seized a gun with a 30-round magazine, marijuana, Xanax and $400.
Gun with 30-round magazine, drugs and cash seized in Arlington traffic stop

By Stephen English

March 21, 2018 07:31 AM

A 21-year-old Mansfield man is in jail after police say they seized drugs, cash and a gun with a 30-round magazine in a traffic stop he was involved in early Monday morning in Arlington.

Brian Xavier Williams was pulled over in the 900 block of West Sublett Road at around 1 a.m. Monday, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook confirmed.

Along with the 9 mm handgun, Williams had about six ounces of marijuana, 19 grams of Xanax and $400 in cash. He faces charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Brian Xavier Williams

Williams lives in Mansfield and has had previous run-ins with police, according to records in the Tarrant County district clerk's office.

He was booked into the Tarrant County Correction Center in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

Take a look at the proposed $10 million Arlington esports venue

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate!

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate!

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington

Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

