Gun with 30-round magazine, drugs and cash seized in Arlington traffic stop

A 21-year-old Mansfield man is in jail after police say they seized drugs, cash and a gun with a 30-round magazine in a traffic stop he was involved in early Monday morning in Arlington.

Brian Xavier Williams was pulled over in the 900 block of West Sublett Road at around 1 a.m. Monday, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook confirmed.

Along with the 9 mm handgun, Williams had about six ounces of marijuana, 19 grams of Xanax and $400 in cash. He faces charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Williams lives in Mansfield and has had previous run-ins with police, according to records in the Tarrant County district clerk's office.

He was booked into the Tarrant County Correction Center in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon.