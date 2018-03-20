'Unidos' we stand: Arlington PD's outreach to the Hispanic community

The Arlington Police Department will hold its quarterly Unidos meeting on Wednesday, March 21 to continue building a relationship between the city's Hispanic community and law enforcement.
Arlington PD's Crime Prevention Unit started the program in 2013 to assist Spanish-speaking residents. According to American Community Survey Demographic and Housing Estimates from 2016, Hispanics make up 28.7 percent of Arlington's population.
"Having a program like this shows the Hispanic community that we, as a police department, are here to work with them and to be there for them," Marisa Sandham, a crime prevention officer in the East District, said. "Programs like Unidos help show them that there is no reason to be afraid, and that we are here to partner with them and participate in their community."
Not all meetings are related to law enforcement and police issues. Past Unidos meetings have provided attendees with information and resources about topics of concern or confusion: Senate Bill 4, the city of Arlington and changes that were going on within the city.
Wednesday's meeting will feature a presentation by Wes Young, the literacy coordinator from the Arlington Public Library, about the services the library offers, from English classes to GED prep.
The Hispanic Real Estate Brokers Association will also be present information on the recent tax reform, as well as general information on taxes and this tax season.
"Creative partnerships like the one with the Arlington Police Department is something we seek out because we’re always looking for ways to spread the word about what resources the library can offer the community," Young said.
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 7:00 p.m.
2101 Browning Dr, Arlington, TX 76010
