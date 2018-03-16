Arlington police investigate drowning death of missing senior citizen

Arlington police are investigating the drowning death of a 67-year-old man who had been reported missing on March 12.

Merlin Butler was found by police at about 5 p.m. Thursday after he drowned in a backyard pool at a home in the 3500 block of Quail Lane. Police don't suspect foul play in the case.

"Investigators are continuing to work to determine the exact cause of the drowning, but at this point no foul play is suspected," police stated in a press release.

On March 13, Arlington police asked for the community's help in finding Butler. A post on social media stated that he was last seen at about 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Quail Lane on March 12.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing male. Merlin Butler, 67 years old, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Quail Lane on March 12. It is believed that he left on foot wearing a gray shirt and denim jeans. If you see him please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/0LElHEEABV — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) March 13, 2018

The case didn't meet the formal criteria for a Silver Alert, according to police. VaNessa Harrison, spokeswoman for the department, said one factor was that Butler didn't have a documented mental illness.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's website states that the Silver Alert program was designed to help find missing older people with a documented mental condition.

"The department used several resources to actively search for Mr. Butler since Monday," the press release states.

Diane Smith, 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1



