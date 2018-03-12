More Videos

More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. Thanks to these fans, the professional esports athlete turned a gamer hobby into a career. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary. Alex Kormann/Charlotte Observer
More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, as “Timmac,” on a platform called Twitch. Thanks to these fans, the professional esports athlete turned a gamer hobby into a career. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary. Alex Kormann/Charlotte Observer

Arlington

What new (sorta) sport is coming to Arlington?

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 03:55 PM

Arlington

Already home to the Dallas Cowboys,Texas Rangers and Six Flags over Texas, among other attractions, Arlington has scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference to announce an "esports venture."

City officials aren't releasing any other details but have said officials from the esports industry will be on hand, including Infinite Esports & Entertainment and OpTic Gaming, which has teams playing popular video games in competitions such as "HALO," "Call of Duty" and "Gears of War." Representatives from Envy Gaming will also be at the announcement on Wednesday.

The global esports economy is projected to reach $905.6 million in 2018, a year-on-year growth of 38 percent, according to the 2018 Global Esports Market Report.

Hosted by Major League Gaming, the Call of Duty World League tournament featured competitors from North America, Europe and parts of the Pacific at the Fort Worth Convention Center this weekend. Sixteen teams competed in championship play, and up to 160 went head to head in open bracket with a $200,000 prize pool on the line. Star-Telegram



Skilled video game players gather in Keller for the EGLDallas10k, sponsored by Verizon Fios, for fast paced games and a shot to win some big prizes. rmallison@star-telegram.com

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

Videos

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

