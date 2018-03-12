What new (sorta) sport is coming to Arlington?

Already home to the Dallas Cowboys,Texas Rangers and Six Flags over Texas, among other attractions, Arlington has scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference to announce an "esports venture."
City officials aren't releasing any other details but have said officials from the esports industry will be on hand, including Infinite Esports & Entertainment and OpTic Gaming, which has teams playing popular video games in competitions such as "HALO," "Call of Duty" and "Gears of War." Representatives from Envy Gaming will also be at the announcement on Wednesday.
The global esports economy is projected to reach $905.6 million in 2018, a year-on-year growth of 38 percent, according to the 2018 Global Esports Market Report.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
