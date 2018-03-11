Father, son convicted in $16.7 million hearing aid fraud cases in Arlington, Bedford

A father and son from Dallas have been convicted of bilking Blue Cross and Blue Shield of more than $16.7 million in a health care scheme from their offices in Arlington and Bedford.

A federal jury convicted Terry Anderson, 67, and his son, Rocky Anderson, 37, last week on multiple counts of health care fraud stemming from their business, Anderson Optical & Hearing Aids Center.

Evidence in the trial indicated the Andersons defrauded the company by submitting claims on behalf of American Airlines employees for hearing aids that were not needed and in many cases never dispensed to patients.

A date for sentencing for the Dallas men is pending.

Jurors returned their verdict on Thursday following a 10-day trial in which Terry Anderson testified and attempted to blame his patients.

"Well, unfortunately among us are people that will take advantage of perhaps any program, if they have an opportunity to," Terry Anderson testified.

A forfeiture notice against the Andersons requires they turn over a 300-acre ranch in Bosque County, three vehicles and more than $3.1 million from nine financial accounts,

The fraudulent claims were submitted through their business locations in Bedford and Arlington, according to federal court documents.

Federal agents noted the Andersons increased the number of claims through fraudulent marketing practices. Some patients were promised a free pair of expensive sunglasses or a free pair of prescription glasses if they would take a free hearing test. After testing, patients were told they had slight to mild hearing loss and required them to sign an order for hearing aids to receive the free glasses.

The Andersons promised patients the hearing aids at no cost, and that Anderson Optical & Hearing would waive any copayments, coinsurance or deductibles. The father and son also offered $100 gift cards in exchange for patients referring them to family members and coworkers for free hearing tests.

In 2012, the Andersons brought their health care fraud scheme into American Airlines airport facilities, offering free hearing tests to aircraft mechanics and fleet service clerks at maintenance hangars and employee breakrooms. With the offer of free sunglasses, the Andersons had long lines of employees waiting to take what witnesses said were tests that lasted three to five minutes, according to court documents.

An expert witness testified the cursory screening tests were incapable of producing results to make legitimate decisions on dispensing hearing aids.

Evidence presented in the federal trial showed that Blue Cross conducted a audit of Anderson Optical & Hearing in November 2013, requesting copies of patient records for certain American Airlines employees and their dependents. In 2014, officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services-Professional Licensing Unit began an investigation of the Anderson Optical & Hearing after receiving a complaint. The Andersons submitted several patient records to the state agency, some of the same records that Blue Cross officials had collected. The patient records given to the state agency had altered test scores and other additional notations that were not present when the same records were submitted to Blue Cross, according to federal agents.

During the time of their operation, the Andersons submitted claims for hearing aids on behalf of American Airline employees totaling more than $27 million. Blue Cross paid Anderson Optical & Hearing more than $16.7 million, according to court documents.

Terry Anderson was convicted on 15 counts of health care fraud and identity theft. His son was convicted on 13 counts of health care fraud and identity theft.

The Andersons face a maximum of 10 years on each of the health care fraud charges and two years on each of the identity theft charges.

