While trying to sell a phone he heard gunfire. Two Arlington Martin students arrested

A man with a phone to sell told a police officer he got nervous while waiting for the buyer.

The buyer wasn't alone.

The buyer and seller had negotiated the sale of a cell phone last month on Snapchat stories, a function of the video and photo posting application, Snapchat.

They agreed to meet in the 4000 block of Lacy Court near Boles Junior High School in Arlington, about 9:30 p.m. on Feb 16. Three people came walking toward the seller as he waited in a small car with his brother and a friend, according to an Arlington arrest warrant affidavit.

A resident initially called the police about the seller because he was in an unfamiliar parked vehicle with two other men waiting inside, the affidavit said. That escalated to a shooting in progress call while police were on their way to the scene, the affidavit stated.

The seller told an investigator he recognized one of the suspects as an Arlington Martin High School student named Joe. Joe was standing with two other men at the passenger window when the seller asked for the money to pay for the phone.

Keyon Flynn, an armed robbery suspect, surrendered to authorities. Handout Arlington Police Department

Joe bent down to get the money out of his sock and the seller was looking at his phone when one of the men reached into the car and grabbed the phone, the affidavit stated.





The seller said he heard the sound of a round being chambered in a gun, looked up and saw a tall black man who was with Joe pointing a gun at him. The seller ducked and the gun went off, according to the affidavit.

The seller told police that he saw Joe and the two black men with him run south on Misty Crest Drive. The seller's iPhone 6s was gone.

The two suspects lived about a half-mile from where the robbery occurred, the affidavit stated. The seller identified the man he knew as Joe and another suspect, who also attended Arlington Martin High School, in photo lineups, the affidavit said.

One suspect, Keyon Flynn, 17, turned himself into the authorities on Feb. 16, the day the robbery occurred. A second suspect, Joseph Zerr-Meneses, who is also 17, was arrested without incident the next day, according to police.

Flynn faces robbery charges while Zerr-Meneses is facing aggravated robbery charges, according to the Tarrant County District Clerk's website.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3