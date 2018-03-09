Bill Son Nguyen faces multiple charges in a deadly crime spree in Grand Prairie on Thursday
Arlington

Man facing murder, arson and assault charges in deadly rampage across Grand Prairie

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

March 09, 2018 07:15 PM

GRAND PRAIRIE

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of one victim, the beating of another and intentionally setting a house fire.

Bill Son Nguyen, 47, was in custody of the Grand Prairie police, facing charges of arson, aggravated assault and murder on Thursday.

Witnesses told police that Nguyen walked into a nail salon in the 5100 block of Magna Carta Boulevard and began striking a woman who worked there with a pistol about 10:20 a.m.

But someone with a concealed handgun license heard the disturbance and stopped the assault, detaining Nguyen at gunpoint until police arrived, according to a news release from the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Nguyen also tried to set the salon on fire, the release said.

About the same time, firefighters with the Grand Prairie Fire Department found a body inside a house that was on fire in the 2900 block of Hastings Drive, the release said.

Investigators determined the house was connected to Nguyen, the release said.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to a hospital and police said they expected her to be released. No additional suspects are being sought but authorities continue to investigate.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752

