Arlington officers fatally shoot a man who police say charged at them with a knife

Police fatally shot a man Thursday evening at a home in southwest Arlington while conducting a welfare check after a 911 hangup call.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 2100 block of Reverchon Drive at about 5 p.m. after 911 call takers tried calling the number back three times and got no answer, said Lt. Christopher Cook, Arlington police spokesman.

When the two officers arrived, a man partially opened the door, and one officer asked if he could come inside. Cook said the officer took a step or two inside, at which point a second man with a knife charged at him.

The officers backed away, Cook said, but the man continued to charge at the officers, both of whom then fired their guns.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect was taken to Medical City Arlington where he died.

Two other men were detained at the residence, and police were trying their determine whether they are witnesses or suspects in an investigation. The two men seem to speak Vietnamese, and police were awaiting the arrival of a translator.

Officers are also trying to determine whether drugs played a role in the call.

No one else was hurt, but Cook said “we’re lucky one of our officers wasn’t stabbed.”

Jason Kabakoff, who lives two doors down and across street from the home where the shooting took place, said he didn't know much about the men.

"I’ve lived here five years, but I’ve only seen them a couple of times," he said. "This is a real quiet neighborhood. Our neighbors are all real nice people. I’ve never had any time that I thought I might be in danger since I’ve moved in here."

We are working a critical incident in the 2100 block of Reverchon Drive in South Arlington with an officer-involved shooting. Officers are okay. We will brief media and citizens at scene pic.twitter.com/Zu4QrdcVDQ — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) March 9, 2018

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3