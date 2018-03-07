More Videos

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

Pause
More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction 87

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 143

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 114

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate! 147

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate!

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 80

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington

Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood 60

Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood

Trucks hauling dirt for the $1.1 billion stadium will continue for another 3 to 4 weeks. But fans will start to see the new stadium emerging out of the ground over the next year. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Trucks hauling dirt for the $1.1 billion stadium will continue for another 3 to 4 weeks. But fans will start to see the new stadium emerging out of the ground over the next year. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Arlington

Globe Life Field update: Dirt truck traffic from new Rangers stadium will soon end

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 02:02 PM

Arlington

At its peak, trucks were hauling dirt from the Globe Life Field construction site 20 hours a day.

That hectic schedule has lessened somewhat but Arlington residents are still seeing a constant parade of trucks making the drive along North Collins Street from the stadium construction site to the Arlington landfill five miles away.

Crews, however, are nearing the end of the excavation for the $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium.

"We're probably three to four weeks before we get all of the dirt completely out," said Jim Cuddihee, vice president of operations at Manhattan Construction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The construction site, just south of the Texas Rangers current ballpark, Globe Life Park, is starting to resemble the outline of a baseball field.

Seventy feet below the surface, a red crane is parked near where home plate will stand in the southwest corner of the ballpark. Currently, about 250 construction workers are drilling piers and pouring concrete columns that will eventually support the stadium.

Despite the rainy February weather, the stadium is on track to open in time for the 2020 baseball season.

"The deadline is firm," said Wesley Weaver, vice president of Manhattan Construction Company, which is overseeing the project. "It's going to be finished in two years."

As the Rangers season progresses, fans will be able to see a new stadium rise out of the ground.

"By summer, we'll have main concourse poured," Cuddihee said. "By mid-summer, you'll start seeing structural steel coming up for the bowl section."

And by the end of the year, Cuddihee said they'll start working on the "fixed trusses" that will support the roof.

So what exactly will the ballpark look like?

Rob Matwick, the Rangers vice president for business operations, said the team isn't ready to show fans a final design just yet.

"I'm not sure I have a definitive timetable on when the next release of images will be but I think in the next few months we would be in a position to do that," he said.

When the Rangers showed some preliminary designs to the Arlington City Council last fall, some council members weren't happy with the look. Arlington voters approved the use of tax dollars to pay up to $500 million of the cost of the new stadium in November 2016.

Just beyond what will be left field in the new stadium, Texas Live!, the $250 million entertainment and dining venue is starting to take shape. It won't be ready for the start of the new baseball season but the entertainment portion should open in August, Cuddihee said.

Columns for Live! By Loews, a full-service 300-room convention hotel and a 35,000-square-foot convention facility are starting to come out of the ground. The hotel is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

The Rangers have already been in conversations with Cotton Bowl officials about how Texas Live! can be used, Matwick said. This year, the Cotton Bowl will be a semifinal game for the College Football Playoff. The game takes place on Dec. 29.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

More Videos

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

Pause
More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction 87

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 143

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 114

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate! 147

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate!

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 80

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington

Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood 60

Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood

The Texas Rangers aren't expected to move into their new stadium until 2020. In the meantime, take a look at how things are shaping up for the new Globe Life Field and Texas Live! Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

Pause
More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction 87

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening 143

Tiff's Treats Allen Grand Opening

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex 114

Take a 2-minute tour of the Rangers' new stadium and entertainment complex

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 6

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate! 147

Arlington July Fourth Parade, no rain! Let's celebrate!

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington 80

Random Act of Kindness effort in Arlington

Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood 60

Roosting egrets stink up an Arlington neighborhood

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

View More Video