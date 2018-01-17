Ricci Bradden
Ricci Bradden Hill County Sheriff’s Office Handout
Ricci Bradden Hill County Sheriff’s Office Handout

Arlington

Man convicted in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan at Arlington Walgreens in 2016

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 17, 2018 06:35 PM

FORT WORTH

Former Army soldier Ricci Bradden was found guilty of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a father of three in an Arlington Walgreens parking lot in May 2016.

Bradden, 24, was on trial for the killing of 35-year-old Anthony "TJ" Antell, a good Samaritan who had intervened after Bradden shot his wife, an employee at the Walgreens in south Arlington. Bradden had requested a bench trial, so state District Judge Louis Sturns rendered the guilty verdict.

Bradden was also found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentencing will take place Thursday morning.

According to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA, Bradden took the witness stand Wednesday and claimed self-defense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bradden's attorney, Peter Shulte, could not immediately be reached for comment, but he took to Twitter to voice displeasure with the verdict.

"First off, I have high regard for Judge Louis Sturns in FTW. I obviously disagree with his ruling on finding my client, Ricci Bradden, guilty of murder. We will appeal as the “Castle doctrine” needs some appellate cases to give judges more direction on some provisions of the law," said Shulte in a tweet.

Read More

In a post on the Tarrant County district attorney's office Facebook page, prosecutor Allenna Bangs wrote that Bradden had complete disregard for the public as the incident unfolded.

"Had T.J. Antell not intervened that day he would probably be alive. But had he not intervened we don't know whether anyone else in that Walgreens would have lived," wrote Bangs. "T.J. was the Good Samaritan. It is up to us to finish the job T.J. Antell started that day."

Bradden's conviction came a day after Anthony's widow, Crystal Antell, testified on Tuesday during the opening of the trial.

When the incident took place, Anthony got a handgun from his car after seeing Bradden fire at a woman outside the store. Anthony tried to stop the gunman from driving away and was fatally shot.

Bradden fled the scene but later turned himself in to authorities in Hill County at the advice of his Army superiors based in Fort Hood.

An investigation revealed that Bradden told Army officers that as he ran to his truck after shooting at his wife’s feet, Anthony appeared with a gun and told him to drop his weapon. He claimed that he slapped the gun out of Anthony's hands and then shot him.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Anthony died at the scene.

More Videos

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 0:29

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Pause
Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth 1:30

Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game 1:14

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

  • Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

    Anthony Lee Antell Jr., 35, was fatally shot Monday, May 2, 2016, after confronting Pvt. Ricci Chambles Bradden, 22, of Dallas outside an Arlington Walgreens. (Video by Ryan Osborne)

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Anthony Lee Antell Jr., 35, was fatally shot Monday, May 2, 2016, after confronting Pvt. Ricci Chambles Bradden, 22, of Dallas outside an Arlington Walgreens. (Video by Ryan Osborne)

rosborne@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 0:29

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Pause
Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth 1:30

Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game 1:14

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video