Anthony Lee Antell Jr. with his wife, Crystal.
Anthony Lee Antell Jr. with his wife, Crystal. Gofundme
Anthony Lee Antell Jr. with his wife, Crystal. Gofundme

Arlington

WFAA: Arlington widow testifies about watching her husband gunned down at Walgreens

By David Goins

WFAA

January 16, 2018 07:12 PM

FORT WORTH

Crystal Antell described the events of May 2, 2016, as both “in an instant” and “seeming like it went on forever.”

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reports that Antell testified Tuesday at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth at the opening of the murder trial for Ricci Bradden.

Bradden, 24, is charged with killing 35-year old Anthony “TJ” Antell outside a Walgreens location in south Arlington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
IMG_Ricci_Bradden_Mug_Sh_8_1_0L80RCAI_L218541496
Ricci Bradden
Hill County Sheriff’s Office Handout

“The minute that he [Bradden] stepped out of the car there were no words,” Crystal Antell said. “His hand came up and he started shooting him.”

Read more here.

More Videos

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Pause
Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge 0:23

“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner 0:25

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 0:29

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:35

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

  • Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

    Anthony Lee Antell Jr., 35, was fatally shot Monday, May 2, 2016, after confronting Pvt. Ricci Chambles Bradden, 22, of Dallas outside an Arlington Walgreens. (Video by Ryan Osborne)

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Anthony Lee Antell Jr., 35, was fatally shot Monday, May 2, 2016, after confronting Pvt. Ricci Chambles Bradden, 22, of Dallas outside an Arlington Walgreens. (Video by Ryan Osborne)

rosborne@star-telegram.com

More Videos

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Pause
Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge 0:23

“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner 0:25

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 0:29

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:35

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

  • Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner

    Anthony Antell Jr. was killed as he confronted gunman Monday.

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner

Anthony Antell Jr. was killed as he confronted gunman Monday.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Pause
Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge 0:23

“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner 0:25

Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 0:29

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:35

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video