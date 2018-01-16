WFAA: Arlington widow testifies about watching her husband gunned down at Walgreens

Crystal Antell described the events of May 2, 2016, as both “in an instant” and “seeming like it went on forever.”
Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reports that Antell testified Tuesday at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth at the opening of the murder trial for Ricci Bradden.
Bradden, 24, is charged with killing 35-year old Anthony “TJ” Antell outside a Walgreens location in south Arlington.
“The minute that he [Bradden] stepped out of the car there were no words,” Crystal Antell said. “His hand came up and he started shooting him.”
