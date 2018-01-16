WFAA: Arlington widow testifies about watching her husband gunned down at Walgreens

Crystal Antell described the events of May 2, 2016, as both “in an instant” and “seeming like it went on forever.”

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reports that Antell testified Tuesday at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth at the opening of the murder trial for Ricci Bradden.

Bradden, 24, is charged with killing 35-year old Anthony “TJ” Antell outside a Walgreens location in south Arlington.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ricci Bradden Hill County Sheriff’s Office Handout

“The minute that he [Bradden] stepped out of the car there were no words,” Crystal Antell said. “His hand came up and he started shooting him.”

Read more here.

More Videos 0:19 2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo Pause 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:23 “People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge 0:25 Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner 0:29 Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 1:06 Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:35 In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner Anthony Lee Antell Jr., 35, was fatally shot Monday, May 2, 2016, after confronting Pvt. Ricci Chambles Bradden, 22, of Dallas outside an Arlington Walgreens. (Video by Ryan Osborne) Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner Anthony Lee Antell Jr., 35, was fatally shot Monday, May 2, 2016, after confronting Pvt. Ricci Chambles Bradden, 22, of Dallas outside an Arlington Walgreens. (Video by Ryan Osborne) rosborne@star-telegram.com