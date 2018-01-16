Returning Army mom surprises daughter at Arlington school

More Videos 0:25 Memorial at Walgreen's for slain Arlington gym owner Pause 0:29 Soldier accused of fatally shooting Arlington gym owner 0:19 2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 0:23 “People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge 1:06 Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:35 In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:28 Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Arlington Army mom surprises daughter at school U.S. Army Pfc. Araeli Flores, of Arlington, returned home from deployment to Bahrain on Tuesday and stopped by Blanton Elementary in Arlington to surprise her 6-year-old daughter, Aubrey. U.S. Army Pfc. Araeli Flores, of Arlington, returned home from deployment to Bahrain on Tuesday and stopped by Blanton Elementary in Arlington to surprise her 6-year-old daughter, Aubrey. Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

