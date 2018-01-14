64-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash dies from injuries, police say

A 64-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained from when a motorcyclist struck his vehicle in early January, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Robert Fitzpatrick of Kennedale.

Arlington Police Department spokesman Christopher Cook said the accident occurred on Jan. 5 in the 3200 block of West Sublett Road. Cook said that a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on W. Sublett Road when another vehicle, being driven by Fitzpatrick, was traveling westbound and began to turn south onto the 6000 block of Calendar Road.

Cook said the motorcyclist struck the vehicle and Fitzpatrick was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The medical examiner reported that Fitzpatrick died at Medical City Arlington around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. According to the report, Fitzpatrick died of blunt force trauma to the head due to a collision with a motor vehicle.

Cook said no charges have been filed against the operator of the motorcycle.