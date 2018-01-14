Arlington police said the accident occurred on Jan. 5 in the 3200 block of West Sublett Road.
Arlington police said the accident occurred on Jan. 5 in the 3200 block of West Sublett Road. Google Maps Courtesy
Arlington police said the accident occurred on Jan. 5 in the 3200 block of West Sublett Road. Google Maps Courtesy

Arlington

64-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash dies from injuries, police say

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 14, 2018 10:01 PM

ARLINGTON

A 64-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained from when a motorcyclist struck his vehicle in early January, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Robert Fitzpatrick of Kennedale.

Arlington Police Department spokesman Christopher Cook said the accident occurred on Jan. 5 in the 3200 block of West Sublett Road. Cook said that a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on W. Sublett Road when another vehicle, being driven by Fitzpatrick, was traveling westbound and began to turn south onto the 6000 block of Calendar Road.

Cook said the motorcyclist struck the vehicle and Fitzpatrick was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The medical examiner reported that Fitzpatrick died at Medical City Arlington around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. According to the report, Fitzpatrick died of blunt force trauma to the head due to a collision with a motor vehicle.

Cook said no charges have been filed against the operator of the motorcycle.

More Videos

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

Pause
Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade 1:42

Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade

Thanksgiving at home for injured Grapevine officer 1:56

Thanksgiving at home for injured Grapevine officer

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Sights and sounds from the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade 3:07

Sights and sounds from the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 1:19

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

  • Thanksgiving at home for injured Grapevine officer

    Senior Officer R.J. Hudson of the Grapevine Police leaves the hospital in time for Thanksgiving as he is recovering from an on-duty motorcycle crash on October 19. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Thanksgiving at home for injured Grapevine officer

Senior Officer R.J. Hudson of the Grapevine Police leaves the hospital in time for Thanksgiving as he is recovering from an on-duty motorcycle crash on October 19. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled 1:42

Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

Pause
Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade 1:42

Fort Worth MLK Jr. Day Parade

Thanksgiving at home for injured Grapevine officer 1:56

Thanksgiving at home for injured Grapevine officer

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Sights and sounds from the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade 3:07

Sights and sounds from the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Parade

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 1:19

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video