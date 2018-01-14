Motorcyclist clocked at 100 mph, police chase ends with 2 people seriously injured

Two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a high speed police chase involving a motorcyclist ended in a huge collision in Grand Prairie on Sunday afternoon.
The Grand Prairie Police reported that the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Camp Wisdom Road and Bee Drive.
Police said an officer initiated a traffic stop along Lake Ridge Parkway after he clocked a motorcyclist driving in excess of 100 mph. When the officer gave chase in an attempt to pull over the motorcyclist, the driver increased speed. Police said the motorcyclist turned eastbound onto Camp Wisdom Road at a high rate of speed.
The motorcyclist crashed into a pickup truck driver who was pulling away from a stop sign at Bee Drive. The man in the pickup truck was only a block away from his house, according to police.
Both drivers, who are residents of Grand Prairie, were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the motorcyclist or the driver of the pickup truck at this time and the collision remains under investigation.
