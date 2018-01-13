A window is blow out at Plantation Place Apartments after an explosion Friday night.
Their north Arlington meth-lab exploded, police say — with an infant inside

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 13, 2018 01:09 PM

Police seized more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine after a drug-lab exploded inside a north Arlington apartment late Friday night.

Arlington police officers arrested two women at the Plantation Place Apartments in the 700 block of East Randol Mill Road after finding what Police Chief Will Johnson said on Twitter was "a drug lab" inside the unit where the walls shook after an explosion that blew out at least one window.

Lt. Christopher Cook, an Arlington police spokesman, said no one was injured, but there was an infant inside the apartment at the time of the explosion. Child Protective Services was notified, Cook said.

Odalys Corrales-Cruz, 18, faces charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment, with bail set at $35,000. Nancy Cruz-Rodriguez, 39, is facing a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, with bail set at $25,000.

Detectives had not released the suspects' booking photos as of 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Arlington firefighters arrived at the scene late Friday with no active fire to put out, said Lt. Mike Joiner, an Arlington Fire Department spokesman. All they saw when they arrived was "the remnants of an explosion that officers thought was some kind of drug lab."

Police also seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the scene as well as one vehicle.

Plantation Place Apartments sit in the shadow of AT&T Stadium in north Arlington.
A hazardous materials environmental response team also responded to the apartment complex, which sits just west of AT&T Stadium.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

