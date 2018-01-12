Arlington police arrested Marcus Williams, 26, for intoxication manslaughter in the traffic death of Arlington resident Richard Spencer.
Arlington traffic fatality along U.S. 287 was intoxication manslaughter, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 12, 2018 06:57 AM

When Arlington police arrived at the scene of a crash along U.S. 287, just south of Interstate 20 Wednesday night, Richard Spencer's wife was holding him in her arms, covered in his blood.

Spencer, 58, was fixing a flat tire at the side of the highway when a car slammed into him near the back of his car just after 8 p.m.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Marcus Williams in connection with Spencer's death.

An Arlington Police Department arrest warrant says he was driving the Chevrolet Impala, which was weaving in and out of traffic just after 8 p.m., under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended license. Williams will face intoxication manslaughter charges once he is able to leave the hospital.

The arrest warrant also states that Williams refused to give a voluntary blood sample to police at the hospital. His blood was drawn and tested only after police obtained a blood search warrant.

One witness told police they saw Williams get up from the ground after the crash and toss a beer can out of his car. Another told police she could hear Spencer's wife scream as the witness pulled over onto the shoulder after the wreck.

Williams has been convicted twice previously for driving while intoxicated: once in Tarrant County, in 2013, and again in Dallas County, in 2014, the warrant said.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

