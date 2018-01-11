Arlington man killed in crash on U.S. 287

One man is dead after a crash on U.S. 287 Wednesday night, police said.
The wreck occurred before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Little Road.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office identified Arlington resident Richard Spencer, 58, as the man killed at that location close to the time of the crash. His time of death was listed as 8:22 p.m.
Southbound U.S. 287 lanes from Interstate 20 were closed until just after 1 a.m. The southbound service road to 287 at Little Road was also temporarily closed.
