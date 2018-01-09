Two suspects allegedly tried to make off with a Kia-full of roofing shingles early Tuesday morning.
Two suspects allegedly tried to make off with a Kia-full of roofing shingles early Tuesday morning. Wikimedia Commons
Two suspects allegedly tried to make off with a Kia-full of roofing shingles early Tuesday morning. Wikimedia Commons

Arlington

They stole a bunch of roofing shingles and led cops on a chase across DFW, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 09, 2018 10:10 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

Arlington

The stolen materials weren't even enough to redo the roof on the average three-bedroom home.

But getting away with the theft was apparently worth leading police on a chase across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area early Tuesday, according to Garland police.

One woman was arrested and a second suspect remains at large, after a police chase that started at a Garland building supply company ended with a crash at an Arlington apartment complex.

Garland police arrested 19-year-old Arlington resident Briana Reney Martinez. She faces charges of criminal trespass, theft and evading arrest. She was the passenger in a silver Kia into which two occupants were loading bundles of roofing shingles in a fenced-in loading area at ABC Supply Co. just after 1:15 a.m., according to a news release from Garland Police Department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver of the Kia has not been located, according to the release.

Martinez, Briana Reney.jpg
Briana Reney Martinez, 19, of Arlington
Garland Police Department Courtesy

Officers arrived as the Kia was leaving the supply yard with its headlights off. The Kia led officers on a chase from Garland, into Dallas, through Irving and Grand Prairie and into Arlington.

As they were fleeing, the occupants of the Kia began to throw shingles out the window in an attempt to discard evidence, police said.

The chase came to a halt when the Kia collided with a parked car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Burney Road in Arlington. Both Martinez and the driver ran on foot after the crash.

Police recovered 27 bundles of roofing shingles from the Kia. A bundle is enough to cover 33.3 square feet of a roof, and, according to Home Depot's website, bundles are sold at prices ranging from $24 to $50 at retail.

More Videos

Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation 1:20

Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation

Pause
In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem 2:12

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Don't think meerkats are the best? You clearly haven't seen them popping bubbles 0:34

Don't think meerkats are the best? You clearly haven't seen them popping bubbles

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 2:18

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home 0:20

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

    Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation 1:20

Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation

Pause
In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives 1:32

In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem 2:12

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Don't think meerkats are the best? You clearly haven't seen them popping bubbles 0:34

Don't think meerkats are the best? You clearly haven't seen them popping bubbles

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 2:18

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home 0:20

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video