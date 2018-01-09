They stole a bunch of roofing shingles and led cops on a chase across DFW, police say

The stolen materials weren't even enough to redo the roof on the average three-bedroom home.
But getting away with the theft was apparently worth leading police on a chase across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area early Tuesday, according to Garland police.
One woman was arrested and a second suspect remains at large, after a police chase that started at a Garland building supply company ended with a crash at an Arlington apartment complex.
Garland police arrested 19-year-old Arlington resident Briana Reney Martinez. She faces charges of criminal trespass, theft and evading arrest. She was the passenger in a silver Kia into which two occupants were loading bundles of roofing shingles in a fenced-in loading area at ABC Supply Co. just after 1:15 a.m., according to a news release from Garland Police Department.
The driver of the Kia has not been located, according to the release.
Officers arrived as the Kia was leaving the supply yard with its headlights off. The Kia led officers on a chase from Garland, into Dallas, through Irving and Grand Prairie and into Arlington.
As they were fleeing, the occupants of the Kia began to throw shingles out the window in an attempt to discard evidence, police said.
The chase came to a halt when the Kia collided with a parked car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Burney Road in Arlington. Both Martinez and the driver ran on foot after the crash.
Police recovered 27 bundles of roofing shingles from the Kia. A bundle is enough to cover 33.3 square feet of a roof, and, according to Home Depot's website, bundles are sold at prices ranging from $24 to $50 at retail.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
