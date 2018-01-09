They stole a bunch of roofing shingles and led cops on a chase across DFW, police say

1:20 Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation Pause

1:32 In 90 Seconds: The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

2:12 Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

0:34 Don't think meerkats are the best? You clearly haven't seen them popping bubbles

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:20 Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home

1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation