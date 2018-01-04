He had enough purple drank to start a mini-pharmacy, but not the legal kind

A man acting erratically during a traffic stop in Arlington in late November had enough cough syrup in his vehicle to run a mini-pharmacy.

Arlington Police spokesman Steven Barlotta said in an email statement that 25-year-old Jalen Fitzgerald Warren, of Dallas, had been riding around with enough promethazine, which is used to make prescription strength cough syrup, to create thousands of bottles.

"This bust had enough promethazine to make 4,730 bottles of cough syrup," said Barlotta.

The cough syrup, which contains promethazine and codeine, is more commonly known as "Purple Drank." It's a mixture of a prescription cold medication along with a soda drink such as Sprite, Fanta or Mountain Dew, with ice. Users will usually add a candy such as Jolly Ranchers, Starburst or Skittles for for color and taste.

Once combined the ingredients make a purplish liquid that can make users feel woozy with a euphoria-like feeling for a few hours.

The combination drug was widely abused in the state of Texas in the early 2000s and subsided by the mid to late 2000s, according to the drug rehabilitation website narconon.com. Use has fluctuated since then. The drug led to former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain's suspension in 2016.

"I wouldn't be able to tell you how prevalent the cough syrup issue is, but promethazine is a narcotic so we would urge caution," said Barlotta.

Arlington police said Jalen Warren, 25, was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana on Nov. 21. Arlington Police Department Courtesy

Barlotta said the traffic stop took place in the 4600 block of Little Road on Nov. 21. Officers reported that Warren was acting erratically when they made contact with him and also had marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

Police then searched Warren's vehicle finding 30 bottles of promethazine, approximately one pint each. They also found 3,000 doses of Xanax, other narcotics and cash.

"Roughly $30,000 of drugs was the street value," Barlotta said.

Barlotta added that the street value of the promethazine alone was about $15,000.

According to Tarrant County jail records, Warren was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, promethazine, on July 16, 2016. He was arrested again on Oct. 13, 2016, for theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

In his latest arrest Warren faces two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana and evading arrest.