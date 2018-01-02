Arlington police find mentally challenged woman missing for four days

A 46-year-old woman family members described as having diminished mental capacity was found safe at a medical facility in Dallas.
Tinnette Matthews, 46, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Trace Mills Drive, police said in a news release.
UPDATE - Mrs. Matthews has been found in Dallas and is safe. Thanks to everyone for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/qq9msPriIF— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 2, 2018
Her family was notified, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Family members told police that Matthews suffers with several medical conditions.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments