Arlington

Arlington police find mentally challenged woman missing for four days

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 12:45 PM

ARLINGTON

A 46-year-old woman family members described as having diminished mental capacity was found safe at a medical facility in Dallas.

Tinnette Matthews, 46, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Trace Mills Drive, police said in a news release.

Her family was notified, police said.

Family members told police that Matthews suffers with several medical conditions.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

