Arlington police search for a missing woman who is mentally challenged

Police are searching for a mentally challenged woman who was last seen on Thursday and who may be in danger.
Tinnette Matthews, 46, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Trace Mills Drive, police said in a news release.
It is believed that Matthews left her home on foot sometime during the evening. Matthews was last seen wearing a royal blue pull-over jacket, jeans and gray-white Reebok athletic shoes. Matthews does not have a car or a cellphone.
Matthews is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, between 230 and 240 pounds, with short, curly black hair and she has a tattoo of her name, “Tinnette,” on her upper right shoulder, according to authorities.
Family members told police that Matthews needs to be found because she suffers from diminished mental capacity and also suffers with several underlying medical conditions.
We are asking for the public's help in finding a missing female. Tinnette Matthews, 46, was last seen at 430 pm in the 1700 block of Trace Mills Dr. on Dec. 28. She is 5’2, curly black hair and left on foot. She has a diminished mental capacity. Please call 9-1-1 if you see her! pic.twitter.com/p3uqPhGAnb— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 2, 2018
Anyone who sees Matthews is urged to call 9-1-1.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments