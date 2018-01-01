Arlington woman arrested six months after fatal hit-and-run

An Arlington woman arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed a homeless woman allegedly returned to the Dallas gas station where the collision occurred and drove past the injured woman as she was lying on the ground.

Jessica Roxana Perez, 30, is accused of causing the accident that killed Brenda McLemore, a 53-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, WFAA reported.

Jessica Roxana Perez WFAA

Perez, who faces a pending driving while intoxicated charge in Tarrant County, was eating and drinking with a friend at a bar at the time of the collision, which occurred about 5 p.m. on July 2 at a 7-Eleven convenience store at Preston and Belt Line roads, the WFAA story said.

Perez, who was freed on a $50,000 bond on Dec. 8, got into an argument with her friend and left the bar, the WFAA story said. Perez was arrested Nov. 30, according to officials with the Dallas County Jail.

Surveillance video shows Perez striking McLemore with her vehicle at the 7-Eleven, dragging her body across the parking lot, past several gas stalls and then driving over her body, the WFAA story said.

The video shows Perez returning to the store parking lot where she talked to her friend for several minutes, and then the video shows him getting into a truck and following behind her, the WFAA story said. The video shows that Perez and her friend later drove back through the store parking lot where McLemore is lying on the ground and then keep driving, the WFAA story said.

McLemore, who suffered 27 rib fractures, a crushed pelvis, broken arms and internal organ injuries, died on the way to the hospital, according to WFAA reporting.