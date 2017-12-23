An Arlington man faces a life prison sentence after he was convicted of kidnapping a Las Vegas woman and threatening to take her to a cave and "brainwash to be his wife."
Arlington

Arlington man found guilty of kidnapping Las Vegas woman faces life in prison

By Mitch Mitchell

December 23, 2017 08:33 PM

LAS VEGAS

An Arlington man faces a life prison sentence after he was convicted by a Nevada jury in federal court this week.

That jury took less than an hour to convict Jack William Morgan, 32, on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to court records.

Morgan's sentencing is set for March 20. The maximum penalty is life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The victim told police that Jack Morgan and Samuel Brown, 19, of Phenix City, Ala., stalked her before abducting her early on Jan. 30, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Morgan told the woman the he was taking her to a cave to “brainwash her to be his wife,” the affidavit said.

The woman’s father told officials that she and Morgan had dated in college and that their relationship had been violent, according to the affidavit.

jack morgan
Jack Morgan, 31, of Arlington was arrested after his ex-girlfriend was found chained up inside his van in New Mexico.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department



New Mexico State Police stopped Morgan’s van about 11 p.m. on Jan. 30 and found the woman bound by padlocked chains and in handcuffs, police said in the arrest warrant. One officer described her as “hysterical.” She told police Morgan that had wrapped a roll of duct tape around her neck and across her face and hair, the affidavit said.

The woman told police that she got back in touch with Morgan a week before the kidnapping when they met for coffee, according to the arrest warrant. She also told police that Brown told her they had created false social media accounts to stalk her and had been planning the kidnapping for more than a year, the affidavit said.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and is scheduled to be sentenced in February, according to reporting from the Las Vegas Review Journal.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

