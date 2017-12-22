More Videos

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Pause
John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Sophomore phenom pushes Aledo past Legacy late 1:01

Sophomore phenom pushes Aledo past Legacy late

  • 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

    6 Most Wanted suspects arrested on Arlington's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested on Arlington's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
6 Most Wanted suspects arrested on Arlington's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Arlington

It was a bad week for most-wanted suspects in Arlington

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 01:50 PM

Arlington

Each week, Arlington police send out a list of their 10 most wanted suspects -- and this past week was tougher than most for the accused fugitives.

Six of the 10 from last week's list have were arrested, according to detective Charles Gilbert:

Logan Smith (robbery), Krystle Smith (possession of a controlled substance), Jorge Redmon (evading arrest), Bethan Correll (forgery), Jessie McGee (burglary) and Zachary Young (theft).

Police typically arrest two most wanted suspects per week, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman. But for the year, 112 have ended up in custody, about 62 percent of the 180 suspects who have made the top 10 lists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tipsters can be paid up to $1,000, depending on the crime, if their information leads to an arrest. Tips tend to increase around the holidays as people seek extra spending money, Harrison said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Pause
John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Sophomore phenom pushes Aledo past Legacy late 1:01

Sophomore phenom pushes Aledo past Legacy late

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video