It was a bad week for most-wanted suspects in Arlington

Each week, Arlington police send out a list of their 10 most wanted suspects -- and this past week was tougher than most for the accused fugitives.
Six of the 10 from last week's list have were arrested, according to detective Charles Gilbert:
Logan Smith (robbery), Krystle Smith (possession of a controlled substance), Jorge Redmon (evading arrest), Bethan Correll (forgery), Jessie McGee (burglary) and Zachary Young (theft).
Police typically arrest two most wanted suspects per week, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman. But for the year, 112 have ended up in custody, about 62 percent of the 180 suspects who have made the top 10 lists.
Tipsters can be paid up to $1,000, depending on the crime, if their information leads to an arrest. Tips tend to increase around the holidays as people seek extra spending money, Harrison said.
