Suspect used shotgun in Grand Prairie convenience store robbery

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

L.H. 'Doc' Fox was part of the bloody invasion of Biak 1:53

L.H. 'Doc' Fox was part of the bloody invasion of Biak

100-year-old veteran credits General MacArthur's strategies for surviving World War II 3:38

100-year-old veteran credits General MacArthur's strategies for surviving World War II

IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction 1:20

IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:53

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple

These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City' 2:07

These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City'

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 2:05

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

  • Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

    The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

Arlington

Suspect used shotgun in Grand Prairie convenience store robbery

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

December 14, 2017 05:58 PM

Grand Prairie

Police are searching for two suspects accused of using a shotgun in the robbery of a food store in Grand Prairie last month.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the K Corner Food Mart in the 100 block of West Shady Grove Road, according to a police news release Thursday.

One suspect held open the door, while the other walked inside and pointed the shotgun at a cashier. The shotgun-wielding suspect was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and work boots, according to video released by police.

He ran out of the store after grabbing something from the cashier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both suspects were men, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

L.H. 'Doc' Fox was part of the bloody invasion of Biak 1:53

L.H. 'Doc' Fox was part of the bloody invasion of Biak

100-year-old veteran credits General MacArthur's strategies for surviving World War II 3:38

100-year-old veteran credits General MacArthur's strategies for surviving World War II

IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction 1:20

IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:53

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple

These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City' 2:07

These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City'

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 2:05

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video