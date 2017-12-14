Suspect used shotgun in Grand Prairie convenience store robbery

Police are searching for two suspects accused of using a shotgun in the robbery of a food store in Grand Prairie last month.
The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the K Corner Food Mart in the 100 block of West Shady Grove Road, according to a police news release Thursday.
One suspect held open the door, while the other walked inside and pointed the shotgun at a cashier. The shotgun-wielding suspect was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and work boots, according to video released by police.
He ran out of the store after grabbing something from the cashier.
Both suspects were men, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST
