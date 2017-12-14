Suspect used shotgun in Grand Prairie convenience store robbery

More Videos 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 1:53 L.H. 'Doc' Fox was part of the bloody invasion of Biak 3:38 100-year-old veteran credits General MacArthur's strategies for surviving World War II 1:20 IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:53 Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 2:07 These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City' 2:05 Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash. The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com

The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie demanding cash. Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com