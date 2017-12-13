Interstate 20 at Bowman Springs, where someone appeared to jump off an overpass, police said.
Arlington

Person appeared to jump from I-20 overpass in Arlington during rush hour, police say

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 05:34 PM

Arlington

Four lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 in Arlington were shut down at rush hour Wednesday after someone appeared to jump from an overpass, according to police.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. at the Bowman Springs Road bridge.

Two eastbound lanes remained open as police investigated the incident. Police were asking motorists to take Interstate 30 or use Green Oaks Boulevard to get through the area.

More details were not immediately available.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

