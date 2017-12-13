Person appeared to jump from I-20 overpass in Arlington during rush hour, police say

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 Pause

0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

1:20 IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

0:33 Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium