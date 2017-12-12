The Grand Prairie location is Ikea’s second store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Arlington

There’s a reason people are camping out at the new Ikea store in Grand Prairie

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 11:03 AM

GRAND PRAIRIE

Three days before the grand opening of the Ikea store in Grand Prairie, CharlesEtta Young parked herself outside the store entrance.

She was the first in line for Wednesday’s opening because she wants a free sofa and the first 47 customers will receive just that, signifying Ikea’s 47th store in the United States and 411th worldwide.

“When I heard about this promotion, I said ‘I need this sofa,’ ” said Young who plans to give it to her son and daughter-in-law who live in Humble, outside of Houston.

Ikea, the popular retailer for those who embrace “assembly required” furniture, will be opening its second store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Grand Prairie store sits at the intersection of Texas 161 and Mayfield Drive in Dallas County.

Ikea waiting in line
CharlesEtta Young of Desoto was the first in line at the Ikea Grand Prairie store. The first 47 in line get a free sofa.
A Fort Worth store , the first in Tarrant County, is expected to open during summer 2019.

Known for its Swedish meatballs and flat-pack furniture, the new 290,000-square-foot store has hired about 400 employees. The first North Texas location in Frisco opened in 2005.

Ikea is expecting a mixture of diehard fans and curiosity seekers on the first day, said Latisha Bracy, an Ikea spokeswoman.

Her advice for the first day?

“Be ready to have fun and be patient because there’s going to be lots of people and lots of family activities throughout the store,” she said.

Ikea Grand Prairie officially opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday, although entertainment will begin at 6 a.m. and the grand opening ceremony will start at 8:15 a.m. Ikea will close at 8:30 p.m. and begin regular hours Thursday, when it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Besides the free sofa for the first 47, the next 100 in line will receive a free armchair and the first 2,500 to enter the store will get an envelope containing gift cards valued at between $10 and $250 or a buy one, get one free voucher.

