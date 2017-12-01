He gave them what they wanted then got shot twice anyway

A man is recovering at an area hospital and two brothers are in jail, suspects in an armed robbery and attempted capital murder, police said.
The victim, 23, went to the 1300 block of Dugan Street at Meadowbrook Park to meet two men who had negotiated to buy a Playstation 4 gaming console off an app called “Offer Up,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. When the victim got out of his vehicle to introduce himself, the would-be buyers pointed a gun in his face, police said.
The victim gave the suspects his cell phone and the Playstation 4, but they shot him twice in the stomach anyway.
Bryan Arriaga, 18, believed to be the shooter, has been charged with attempted capital murder while his brother, Steven Arriaga, 20, has been charged with aggravated robbery. Bond on the attempted capital murder charge was set at $100,000 while bond on the aggravated robbery charge was set at $15,000, the Arlington Jail log showed.
Both brothers were in the Arlington jail late Friday, according to the jail log.
Officers went to the Tire King Store in the 1200 block of East Abram Street where they were told by the 911 caller that a man drove up and said he’d been shot, the affidavit said. The victim was on the ground bleeding from the torso when officers arrived, the affidavit said.
Investigators searched the crime scene at Meadowbrook Park and found two shell casings, the victim’s wallet and blood on the ground, the affidavit said. Investigators tracked down one of the suspects through his email and Facebook account, where he used the name “Agg Town Bryan,” the affidavit said.
One suspect put a gun to the victim’s head after they met to conduct the Playstation sale, the affidavit said. Once they had the victim’s property one man ran away while the other shot him and then fled, the affidavit said.
A gang unit officer helped with the identification of the suspects, according to the affidavit.
Police warn residents to be cautious about meeting any unknown person and said that online sales and purchases can always be exchanged at the Arlington Police Station Safe Exchange Zone at 620 West Division Street or in some other well-lit, high pedestrian area where a lot of people are nearby.
