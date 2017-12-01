Arlington

December 1, 2017 4:35 PM

Arlington school put on lockdown after nearby fatal shooting, police say

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

Arlington

An Arlington elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a nearby fatal shooting, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cypress Creek Lane in east Arlington, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.

Allen Richardson-Lane, 24, of Forest Hill, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Adams Elementary School, about two blocks away, was placed on lockdown out precaution as police searched for the suspect Friday afternoon, Cook said.

Parents were still allowed to pick up students, Arlington school district spokeswoman Leslie Johnston said. Children who were walking home were held until they could be released under police supervision. Police ended the partial lockdown about 5 p.m., Johnston said.

Staff writer Mitch Mitchell contributed to this report.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684; Twitter: @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Arlington

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Pause
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze' 2:22

See Enchant, the 'world’s largest Christmas light maze'

Rep. Joe Barton to man arguing for federal revenge porn laws: 'You sir, shut up!' 1:15

Rep. Joe Barton to man arguing for federal revenge porn laws: "You sir, shut up!"

IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction 1:20

IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View more video

Arlington