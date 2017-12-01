Arlington school put on lockdown after nearby fatal shooting, police say

An Arlington elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a nearby fatal shooting, police said.
The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cypress Creek Lane in east Arlington, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
Allen Richardson-Lane, 24, of Forest Hill, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
Adams Elementary School, about two blocks away, was placed on lockdown out precaution as police searched for the suspect Friday afternoon, Cook said.
Parents were still allowed to pick up students, Arlington school district spokeswoman Leslie Johnston said. Children who were walking home were held until they could be released under police supervision. Police ended the partial lockdown about 5 p.m., Johnston said.
Staff writer Mitch Mitchell contributed to this report.
