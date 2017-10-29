Victim in Arlington murder-suicide identified as UTA student

The victim killed in a murder-suicide in Arlington on Friday has been identified as a 22-year-old University of Texas at Arlington student.

Omar Soto was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s father, who later fatally shot himself, police say.

A relative of Soto’s, Jorge Mendez, identified Soto as the victim on social media and set up a GoFundMe page for Soto’s family. Arlington police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the victim was Soto.

Mendez wrote on the GoFundMe page that Soto had studied architecture at UTA.

“One is never ready to deal with loss of a loved one, but if there is anybody in this world that deserves to still be on this planet is my beloved cousin Omar Soto,” Mendez said. “He was humble, smart, intelligent, full of life hopes and dreams and on his way to become a great Architect.”

A gathering for Soto was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Moises E. Molina High School in Dallas.

Arlington police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Lincoln Square 10 p.m. on Friday. In the parking lot, officers found Soto’s body with apparent gunshot wounds as well as a female in her 20s with injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

Police believe that after the shooting, the suspect ran over his daughter, who was tending to Soto, her boyfriend. Police said Soto was also struck by the father’s vehicle.

The suspect, believed to be the female’s father, fled prior to officers arriving. Investigators believe that the father followed the couple to the business and shot Soto in the parking lot.

The female was taken to the hospital, and police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers found the suspect in his pickup around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Division Street. He was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Police have not released the names of the father or daughter.