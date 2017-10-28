Father shoots daughter’s boyfriend then runs over both, police investigating

A father fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend, ran over both his daughter and her boyfriend and then shot himself.
Police said it will take time to determine what exactly led to the shooting. Police have not identified either of the victims.
Detectives said the woman’s father must have followed the couple to a business in Lincoln Square and then shot his daughter’s boyfriend in the parking lot, and then run over them both, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department. Detectives are still investigating.
Police responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Lincoln Square about 10 p.m. Friday, the release said.
When officers arrived they found a man in his 20s who was dead from gunshot wounds, the release said. Officers also saw a woman in her 20s who was tending to the dead man. The woman was suffering from injuries related to her being run over by a vehicle, the release said.
The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, the release said.
Officers located a man in his 40s who is believed to be the suspect in the fatal shooting and the hit-and-run collision, the release said. The suspect and his pickup were located about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of West Division Street.
The suspect was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators said they believe the suspect was the father of the woman who was run over. Detectives also said they believe that the man who was initially shot was the boyfriend of the woman who was run over.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments