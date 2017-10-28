Workers are repairing water main break in south Arlington.
Workers repairing water main break near mall in southeast Arlington

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 1:10 PM

ARLINGTON

Workers were repairing a 42-inch water main break on Saturday that closed a section of Matlock Road in southeast Arlington and caused low water pressure for several residents and businesses.

The water main break happened about 6 a.m. near Matlock Road and Nathan Lowe Road. City workers set up barricades to close northbound and southbound Matlock Road between Summerwood Drive and Sublett Road.

The leak has been contained and both lanes of southbound Matlock Road and one northbound lane of Matlock were expected to reopen by early afternoon. Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes until further notice.

Water pressure did not reach levels that required customers to boil water and the pressure should return to normal after repairs are made, according to a statement from city officials.

The Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands shopping center do have water service.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

