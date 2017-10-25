Having meth can get you arrested. Turns out having fake meth can, too

Two men and a woman are behind bars in Arlington after police said they found more than 200 grams of fake and real meth during a traffic stop this past weekend.
Arlington Police Department spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison said that officers were watching a location near AT&T Stadium that is known for drug activity on Sunday evening. During the patrol, Dylan Dempsey, 24, Daniel Iraburo, 20 and Daisy Mendez, 29, were spotted leaving a home in the 800 block of North East Street.
Harrison said the officers pulled over the three for a traffic violation and detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle when the officers spoke with the driver. A subsequent search of the car yielded what police said was crystal methamphetamine and a simulated version of methamphetamine.
The combined amount of both real and fake meth removed from the vehicle totalled 244 grams.
Harrison said warned that either version is considered dangerous.
“One is real meth, one is fake meth but both are dangerous,” said Harrison. “As with all drugs, real or fake, there are significant risks involved with them and that's why getting a large quantity like this off the streets helps make the community safer.”
Arlington jail records show that Dempsey was charged with one count of manufacturing a controlled substance and is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Iraburo was charged with one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, a misdeameanor or felony with another agency and failure to identify fugitive intent or falsifying information to police. His bonds totaled $36,160.
Mendez was charged with one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, a class C warrant with another agency and possession of marijuana. Her bond totaled $31,530.
All three suspects remained in jail Wednesday.
