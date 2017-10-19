Here’s why the sky was so smoky near Arlington Thursday

If you noticed the sky was extra hazy Thursday, particularly near Arlington and Grand Prairie, it was likely from a controlled burn in the Midlothian area, officials said.
Arlington firefighters received 15-20 calls about the smoke on Thursday morning, said Lt. David Tyler, fire department spokesman.
Euless and Grand Prairie fire departments also were receiving reports of smoke in the area. Some of the heaviest smoke was being reported at the south end of D/FW Airport, according to a Facebook post from Euless police.
The controlled burn was about 30 miles south of the airport, off U.S. 287 in Midlothian, the post said.
We have reports of a Controlled Burn in Midlothian, which may be carrying smoke in our direction. No reported fire in the Grand Prairie area— Grand Prairie Fire (@GPTXFire) October 19, 2017
