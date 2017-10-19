An Arlington woman standing by disabled vehicles on Interstate 20 was killed early Thursday when a truck hit the vehicles, police said.
Arlington

Arlington pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver on Interstate 20

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 19, 2017 10:52 AM

ARLINGTON

A 42-year-old woman standing near disabled vehicles on Interstate 20 was killed early Thursday when a truck crashed into the vehicles, police said.

Police arrested the driver of the truck, who faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Authorities with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Asheta Holbrook, 42, of Arlington. She died at an Arlington hospital shortly after the accident.

Police identified the suspect as Austin Churkey, 23, of Arlington.

Patrol officers responded to the crash about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Interstate 20 W.

Investigators said two disabled vehicles were on the shoulder of the highway, and Holbrook was standing outside one of them.

A truck driven by Churkey was traveling east on the highway when it drifted off the road and hit the two vehicles on the shoulder, police said.

On impact, one of the vehicles hit Holbrook, police said. Investigators said they believe alcohol contributed to the crash.

Churkey was in the Arlington Jail on Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

