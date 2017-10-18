Archived photo of Arlington police cars.
Arlington

Arlington police arrest barricaded suspect with outstanding warrants

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 8:49 PM

ARLINGTON

A man with outstanding arrest warrants who barricaded himself inside a residence near Randol Mill Park surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a parking violation call in the 2100 block of Iverness Drive about 11 a.m. Wednesday and encountered the man who was barricaded himself inside.

Officers discovered that a vehicle parked outside the residence was reported stolen, according to Steven Bartolotta, Arlington police spokesman.

No hostages were involved and the suspect was arrested without incident about 7 p.m., Bartolotta said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

