Arlington police arrest barricaded suspect with outstanding warrants

A man with outstanding arrest warrants who barricaded himself inside a residence near Randol Mill Park surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.
Police said officers responded to a parking violation call in the 2100 block of Iverness Drive about 11 a.m. Wednesday and encountered the man who was barricaded himself inside.
Officers discovered that a vehicle parked outside the residence was reported stolen, according to Steven Bartolotta, Arlington police spokesman.
No hostages were involved and the suspect was arrested without incident about 7 p.m., Bartolotta said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
