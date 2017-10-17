Slain victim raised gun at security guard, bar manager says

The killing of a 25-year-old Arlington man outside a bar off I-30 on Sunday stemmed from an altercation and shooting earlier at another spot down the road, the bar manager said Tuesday.
Danquwan Thompson was shot in the parking lot of Speed’s Billiards about 1 a.m. by an armed security guard after Thompson pointed a gun at him, said manager Ryan Snyder. Another man was injured.
Snyder said there had been a shooting earlier at a bar about three miles away and that some of those involved ended up at his bar.
“I guess they followed one of the people who had got shot over here. I don’t know if he (Thompson) was shot before,” Snyder said. “But there was another shootout in our parking lot.”
He said he and the security guard are cooperating with police and that he feels sympathy for all involved.
“I mean it happened right in front of me,” he said. “When I went outside there was two guns on the ground and a guy dying.”
Snyder said the bar and the security guard have been cooperating with police since the incident happened.
He said the shooting took place near the driveway alongside Speed’s that leads to the rear parking lot. He said several women at the bar ran inside screaming about shots being fired.
“Girls come running to the door saying, ‘They got guns! They’re shooting!’ ” said Snyder. “My security guard ran to the front door and that’s when he confronted Mr. Danquwan Thompson and his friend.”
Snyder said one of the men was already suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and that Thompson raised a gun at the security guard before words were exchanged.
“Danquwan, he was the one that pointed the firearm at my officer,” said Snyder. “That’s when he (the security guard) fired one or two shots. I can’t be sure how many shots were fired but one of them, from what I perceive, shot Mr. Thompson.”
He said the security guard is still shaken.
“He’s was definitely shook up. I don’t think he’s ever going to be the same, honestly,” Snyder said. “When you have to take a man’s life and you’re just trying to do your job, it’s nothing nobody wants to do.”
The Arlington Police Department is continuing their investigation into the shooting and has not named a suspect. Arlington police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison said the security guard at the bar --is not a suspect in the shooting--but was questioned investigators at the scene.
Due to the ongoing investigation Speed’s liquor license has been suspended for one week and the bar be closed during that time. The suspension is standard protocol when a homicide investigation occurs at an establishment that holds a liquor license.
A candlelight vigil for Thompson was planned by family and friends for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Vandergriff Park at 2800 S. Center Street.
Snyder also set up a wreath and a small memorial for Thompson in front of the bar.
“They’re trying to grieve,” he said. “We’re trying to show a little respect for the young man. He had children and no one should have to bury their father that young, period.”
Arlington police said there were several potential witnesses in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and they are still asking anyone with information to call Detective Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes
