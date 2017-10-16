More than 1,000 road rage citations issued in Arlington since June

Officers have continued to crack down on aggressive driving in Arlington, issuing more than 1,000 citations and making 15 arrests since June as part of weekly stings on city highways, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.

Police increased enforcement after a teenager was killed in a road rage shooting on Interstate 20 in June. Investigators have received more than 60 tips on the killing of Dylan Spaid, 19, but have made no arrests.

Spaid was driving his pickup truck when he was fatally shot by someone in a passing car.

Police identified a 2014-2016 black BMW 535i with an M Sport package as a “vehicle of interest,” according to a previous news release, but further information about any possible suspects has not been revealed.

Spaid had merged from an entrance ramp onto I-20 in south Arlington when he nearly collided with the BMW, his girlfriend, Kristana Huggins, told the Star-Telegram in July.

Spaid flipped off the driver, who sped up and pulled alongside Spaid. The passenger-side window was rolled down and a single shot was fired, hitting Spaid in the head and killing him, said Huggins, who was riding in front seat.

She grabbed the wheel and tried to steer the pickup to safety before crashing into a tire shop.

The incident was the final straw for Arlington police, who soon after launched the campaign focused on aggressive driving and road rage.

“Our main goal is to make sure that people are taking a hard look at their behavior as they're traveling on these highways,” Harrison said. “We want people to know that a simple gesture, a simple violation can lead to an escalation very quickly.”

Police increased enforcement on I-20, a hotbed of aggressive driving, and established a hotline to report road rage incidents. The hotline number is 817-459-5389.

Lately, police have stepped up enforcement on Interstate 30, Harrison said.

The enforcement includes officers working both covertly and in marked cars and targets excessive speeding, tailgating, unsafe lane changes, driving on shoulders to pass, throwing objects at vehicles, brandishing weapons and other actions that can lead to violence.

Officers have even encountered “rolling domestics,” Harrison said, in which two or more people in the same vehicle are fighting while the vehicle travels down the road.

“While that may not be drivers being aggressive toward another driver, it can definitely cause danger for other drivers on the road,” Harrison said.

This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives