Arlington

Mansfield motorist killed after vehicle hits several trees in Arlington crash

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 10:25 AM

ARLINGTON

A motorist was killed Sunday and his female passenger was injured in a one-vehicle wreck near U.S. 287, police said.

The driver has been identified as James Semrow, 30, of Mansfield, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Monday. He died Sunday night in a local hospital.

His female passenger, who was not identified, was seriously injured, but her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of U.S. 287.

Semrow lost control of the vehicle, veered off, hit a drainage ditch and went airborne, police said. The vehicle hit several trees before it stopped on the shoulder of the highway, police said.

Authorities continued to investigate Monday what made him lose control.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

