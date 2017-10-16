Victim identified in fatal Arlington parking lot shooting

A man who died early Sunday from what police believe was a gunshot wound has been identified as Danquawn Thompson of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County website Monday.
Thompson, 25, died at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital shortly after a shooting, the website states. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.
Another man was wounded in the early Sunday shooting that police say ended in the homicide.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. Sunday at Speed’s sports and billiards bar, 700 N. Watson Road.
Witnesses reported shots being fired in Speed’s parking lot.
Arlington police Sgt. Vanessa Harrison said that an armed security guard — who is not a suspect in the case — told officers that he heard gunfire and then entered the parking lot and found the two men.
The security guard “admitted to firing his weapon,” said Harrison. “But right now we can’t tell if he shot the individuals or not.”
The other man who was wounded has been treated and released from a local hospital.
Officials with Speed’s and the security officer are cooperating with investigators.
As of late Sunday, authorities were trying to determine if other suspects were involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 817-459-569. Tipsters also can contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
