One dead, one injured in shooting at Arlington bar

A shooting early Sunday at a sports and billiards bar left a 25-year-old man dead and another man hospitalized, and police are seeking the public’s help locating possible suspects.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. at Speed’s sports and billiards bar, 700 N. Watson Road.

Police received several reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of the bar. An armed security guard encountered two males he believed were involved in the shooting, police said, and investigators at are still trying to determine if others were involved.

Arlington police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison said the security guard — who is not a suspect in the case — told officers that he heard gunfire and then entered the parking lot and found the two men.

The security guard “admitted to firing his weapon,” said Harrison. “But right now we can’t tell if he shot the individuals or not.”

Harrison said the security guard and the owner of the bar are cooperating with the investigation.

The identification of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office once the next of kin has been notified. Harrison said the second victim was treated and later released.

Harrison said that were several potential witnesses in the parking lot police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detective Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

