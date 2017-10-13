Arlington

They must have really wanted the new iPhone 8 Plus

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 1:28 PM

ARLINGTON

Police are searching for two people accused of stealing a new iPhone 8 Plus from an Arlington store and then assaulting an employee as they fled.

The incident happened Oct. 6 at a store in the 900 block of North Collins Street, according to a police news release.

The suspects, a man and a woman, asked an employee to see the phone, which is valued at about $800. When the employee handed them the phone, the suspects took off running, the news release said.

An employee tried to stop them, but the suspects assaulted the employee and left in an SUV.

Police described the woman as 20-25 years old with blonde hair and a tattoo on the right side of her upper back. The man is 25-30 years old with multiple tattoos on both forearms. He was wearing a “Boss Life” T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817-459-5729.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

